Shi downs Kunlavut to win first men's world title; Yamaguchi takes women's crown

badminton

By Neil FULTON

World number one Shi Yuqi of China fought from behind to beat Thai reigning champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles badminton world championship final on Sunday, while Japan's Akane Yamaguchi beat Chen Yufei of China in the women's showpiece.

Shi outlasted Kunlavut 19-21, 21-10, 21-18 after one hour and 17 minutes on court in Paris to claim his first world championships crown.

"People often perceive me as performing better in team events. But in individual competitions, I always give my utmost effort," Shi told reporters. "This time, finally securing my first individual world championship title makes me so delighted. I'm genuinely chuffed."

The 29-year-old broke his worlds hoodoo the hard way, saving two match points in his semi-final and enduring three-game matches from the third round.

"I fought six matches in this tournament, each one incredibly tough. Many were matches I nearly lost but managed to turn around. So clinching it in the end felt incredibly hard-won," added Shi.

For Kunlavut, it was more heartbreak in the French capital as he again claimed silver 12 months on from defeat in the 2024 Olympics final at the same venue.

Despite trailing for most of the first game, Kunlavut surged late on to seize the advantage.

Shi set about making amends as he blitzed through the second game to force a decider.

In a neck-and-neck championship game, Shi stretched ahead before sealing his maiden title as Kunlavut hit long on match point.

As the shuttlecock touched down the wrong side of the line Shi sank to his knees in tears at "simply the relief of winning this match", he explained.

Shi entered the tournament after winning his first China Open title last month, adding to two other Super 1000 triumphs this season.

"This time, my mindset was simply focussed on winning. Many players fear defeat, but for me, it was purely about victory without dwelling on the outcome. I also felt I no longer needed to prove anything," Shi said.

Before Sunday's victory, Shi's only medal in a world championships or Olympic Games was a silver at the 2018 worlds in Nanjing.

On the women's side, fifth seed Yamaguchi needed just 37 minutes to win 21-9, 21-13 against an injured Chen to add a third world title to her gold medals from 2021 and 2022.

"I felt the chance to win was very slim (before the tournament). Coming into it as the underdog, winning despite not having results this year, I think that gives it a different kind of value," Yamaguchi said of her 2025 crown.

While she said she was "delighted" by the victory, Yamaguchi spared a thought for her injured opponent.

"Chen Yufei got injured yesterday (Saturday), so it wasn't easy. I hadn't anticipated it, but I suppose this kind of score difference was inevitable given her condition."

Chen, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist, battled past top seed and reigning champion An Se-young of South Korea in a semi-final win marked by a nasty-looking ankle twist early in the second game.

In the final, Chen appeared hampered in her movement and Yamaguchi took full advantage to close out a comfortable straight-games victory.

"I think there were moments she (Chen) couldn't react, so I did hit a bit more aggressively," admitted Yamaguchi.

"Since last night I've been undergoing treatment. Before taking to the stage just now (to receive her medal), I'd already taken eight painkillers," said Chen.

Fourth seed Chen's previous world final appearance also ended in defeat to Yamaguchi in Tokyo three years ago.

Earlier, Malaysian fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei claimed a dominant 21-15, 21-14 victory over second-seeded Chinese pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin in the mixed doubles final.

In a women's doubles final between representatives of the same two nations, China took their revenge as top seeds Tan Ning and Liu Shengshu beat second seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-14, 20-22, 21-17.

The men's doubles crown went to South Korean first seeds Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae as they won 21-17, 21-12 against China's Chen Boyang and Liu Yi.

© 2025 AFP