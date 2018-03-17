Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shi Yuqi advances to All England final

BIRMINGHAM, England

Seventh-seeded Shi Yuqi guaranteed an all-Chinese men's singles final at the All England Championships after the 22-year-old beat Son Wan Ho 21-17, 21-14 Saturday.

In the other semifinal, six-time All England champion Lin Dan plays Chinese compatriot Huang Yuxiang.

Shi had to cope with an attack-minded opponent in Son, the fifth-seeded Korean who won bronze at the World Championships.

Son had fought through two three-game contests to get to the semifinals, including on Friday against Kenta Nishimoto.

"I played at quite a good pace. I think pace and speed is one important aspect of winning," Shi said. "But I think my opponent was tired after yesterday's match."

Shi lost last year's final to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei but is more confident this year.

"At least this time I will be playing one of my teammates, so I will be able to prepare for specific details," Shi said.

In contrast to the men's event, China will not regain the title in the women's singles, a tournament which it dominated completely until three years ago.

Top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying, the defending All England champion from Taiwan, beat eighth-seeded Chen Yufei 21-15, 20-22, 21-13. Tai had to recover from unexpected lapses in the second game against the 20-year-old former world junior champion but reasserted her deceptive brilliance in the third.

In the final, Tai plays the winner of the game between Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and India's Pusarla Sindhu.

