Shibutani sibling ice dancers address leaked video of Alex berating Maia

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, of the U.S. perform during the ice dance rhythm program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy in Kadoma, east of Osaka, on Friday.

By JIM ARMSTRONG

Ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani say there are no hard feelings between them after a video of Alex berating his sister in practice was leaked on social media.

In the video that surfaced last month, Alex can be heard directing an expletive-laced rant at his younger sister.

The American siblings are competing at this weekend’s NHK Trophy in Osaka, the fourth round of the ISU’s Grand Prix Series. They placed sixth in Friday’s rhythm dance.

Alex also addressed the video, saying “I feel terrible about it.”

“Unfortunately, I lost my temper in training and it shouldn’t have happened," he said. "I apologized to Maia right after our practice.”

Known as the “Shib Sibs,” the 2018 Winter Olympic bronze medalists are attempting a comeback after a break of seven years in the hopes of making the U.S. team for next year’s Milan-Cortina Games.

“The intensity of what we are trying to do and the standards that we have, the two of us, we both understand (the outburst) but it was wrong and I am committed to being a better teammate,” Alex said. “I’m so lucky to skate with Maia. We have a very unique, special relationship and we are committed to each other and to this process.”

Maia Shibutani also commented on the leaked video.

"When you are working toward being your best there are going to be intense moments, but for us we understand each other and the process and we work through it together like siblings do,” she said. “We continued practicing that day and we choose each other every time.”

Alex, 34, and Maia, 31, have skated together most of their lives, and for a long time were the dominant US ice dancers.

They are three-time world championship medalists and two-time Olympians, finishing ninth at the 2014 Olympics at Sochi and third at the 2018 Games at Pyeongchang, where they were also part of the U.S. squad that won a team bronze medal.

The Shibutani siblings took a break from elite-level skating after Pyeongchang to focus on school and other interests.

They extended their competitive hiatus when Maia was diagnosed with a malignant tumor on her kidney in 2019. She underwent surgery to remove the mass, and additional treatment resulted in a successful but long and painful recovery.

