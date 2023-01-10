Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin looks at the scoreboard after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
skiing

Record on hold as Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
FLACHAU, Austria

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 race victories by winning a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday, but wasn’t able to produce another win in her best discipline, slalom, to move past her former teammate.

Vlhova had the fastest time in the first run and then extended her lead over Shiffrin for her first win this season. The Slovakian skier finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, while Lena Duerr of Germany finished 0.85 back in third.

Shiffrin’s next chance to break the record will come in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 10 days. She plans to sit out speed races in St. Anton this weekend.

Vonn broke the previous record, Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s mark of 62 wins, in Cortina eight years ago. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

