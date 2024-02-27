Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Ohtani to make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz

Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year.

Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport's biggest star looked “good” and will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

