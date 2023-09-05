Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Athletics Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
baseball

Agent says Ohtani plans to continue as pitcher and hitter after his elbow heals

By GREG BEACHAM
ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani's agent says the Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury.

Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it's “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they're still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy. Balelo says the tear is in a different part of the ligament than the spot that was surgically repaired in late 2018 and is still strong.

Balelo said Ohtani will continue playing as the Angels' designated hitter for the foreseeable future this season. Balelo said Ohtani also intends “to be in somebody's lineup next year DHing when the bell rings.”

Ohtani will be a free agent this winter heading toward a major payday even with his injury. Balelo repeatedly mentioned Ohtani is in “great spirits” and his belief that Ohtani will return to his full two-way strengths.

