Dodgers Red Sox Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, center, watches his high pop fly during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
baseball

Ohtani's home run streak ends at 5 games in Dodgers' win over Red Sox at Fenway Park

By JIMMY GOLEN
BOSTON

Shohei Ohtani was held homerless for the first time in a week in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Ohtani struck out twice, singled, walked and hit a foul popup. His five-game home run streak leaves him tied with six other players in Dodgers history.

When Ohtani came up for the final time with one out and one on and the Dodgers leading 5-2 in the top of the ninth, Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought in left-hander Brennan Bernardino to replace righty Jorge Alcala. Ohtani popped up foul to the catcher.

“All good things must come to an end,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani did not speak to reporters after the game.

The three-time MVP homered on Wednesday night in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, joining Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Kemp, Shawn Green and Roy Campanella as Dodgers with home runs in five games in a row.

Ohtani is batting .273 with 70 RBIs and an NL-leading 37 homers. He’s also pitched in six games and is scheduled to throw four innings on Monday in Cincinnati as he builds himself back up as a starter after his his second right UCL repair surgery.

The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, which has been held for a long time by Dale Long, Ken Griffey Jr. and Don Mattingly. Griffey in 1993 was the last player to do it.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

