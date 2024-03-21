Ohtani's interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft from star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from The Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker. The team is in South Korea this week as Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut.
“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.
Mizuhara has worked with Ohtani for years and been a constant presence with him in major league clubhouses. When Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels to sign a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December, the club also hired Mizuhara.
The team did not have an immediate comment Wednesday. Mizuhara's firing was confirmed by Major League Baseball.
Ohtani's stardom has spread worldwide, even as the two-way player has remained largely media-shy. The news of his recent marriage to Mamiko Tanaka shocked fans from Japan to the U.S.
On Tuesday, Mizuhara told ESPN that his bets were on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL and college football. MLB rules prohibit players and team employees from wagering — even legally — on baseball and also ban betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers.
“I never bet on baseball,” Mizuhara told ESPN. “That’s 100%. I knew that rule ... We have a meeting about that in spring training.”
The Associated Press could not immediately reach Mizuhara for comment Wednesday.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Entuojo
The kid is gonna get dragged by the Japanese media. This should be fun.
Hiro
7 years of friendship only for your closest friend to have a gambling problem.
Yeah, once that kind of addiction hit you, it will completely ruin you.
owzer
Moron. He had a sweet gig guaranteed for several years!
Asiaman7
Major Red Flags.
We just learned a lot about Otani’s decision-making process.
First, he doesn’t seek advice before moving large sums of money. Second, he’s willing to become involved in his friend’s shady gambling schemes. (“Mizuhara said on Tuesday, Ohtani logged onto his own computer and sent the wire transfers under Mizuhara's supervision in installments over several months last year.”)
He’s a darn good baseball player though.
Fighto!
He had his 15 minutes of fame, but it turns out Mizuhara is a very shady individual!
I just hope this doesn't affect GOATani and his preparation for the season.
Asiaman7
Fighto!
Ohtani and Mizuhara were together far longer than 15 minutes. Ohtani even stayed with Mizuhara after learning of the gambling scheme.
According to the LA Times, “Mizuhara has been a constant companion of the extremely private Ohtani throughout the player’s MLB career. The two typically drive to the ballpark together. Mizuhara performed grocery runs when Ohtani was injured. They are rarely seen apart around team facilities. Their wives even appeared to have struck up a relationship recently, spending time together during the team’s current trip to South Korea.”
3RENSHO
According to a report by ESPN, Ippei Mizuhara claims he "only" placed bets on international soccer (football), NBA basketball, NFL American football and college football; but he NEVER bet on baseball...
Entuojo
John
Gambling addiction is a horrible thing and as a matter of public policy, I think legalization of on line betting is a cancer on society (I understand that Ippei was betting with an off-line unlicensed bookie, but the point remains).
I hope (seriously doubt) that he banked his earnings because he’s never working in MLB (or in any role that involves a modicum of trust) again
Otani learns a critical lesson: When you mix friends and family with business, you frequently lose all three.
Chico3
