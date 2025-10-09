 Japan Today
NLDS Phillies Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani flies out during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
baseball

Ohtani's postseason struggles continue as Dodgers fall to Phillies in Game 3

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani remains mired in a postseason hitting funk, going 0 for 5 for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series, 2-1, despite Ohtani's lack of offense. He is 1 for 14 with seven strikeouts in the NLDS.

“I really don’t want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well.”

The two-way superstar hasn't looked like the designated hitter who hit 55 home runs and had 146 runs scored — both franchise records — in the regular season. His homers were second in the National League behind Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber, who had two drives to break out of a slump Wednesday.

Ohtani struck out once, grounded out and flied out three times Wednesday. The Phillies' left-handers have stymied him in particular.

“His decision making hasn’t been good,” manager Dave Roberts said.

On the mound, Ohtani pitched six strong innings in the Dodgers' Game 1 victory on the road. It was the third-most strikeouts by a Dodger in their postseason pitching debut.

Roberts has said Ohtani would start a deciding Game 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday if the series goes the distance.

1 Comment
Go Blue Jays!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

