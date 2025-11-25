Ohtani announces he will play for Japan in next year's World Baseball Classic

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts during Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct in Los Angeles.

baseball

Shohei Ohtani plans to play for Japan in next year's World Baseball Classic, the two-way Los Angeles Dodgers star announced on social media Monday night.

Ohtani helped Japan win the 2023 WBC, striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the championship game against the United States. He was named MVP of the tournament.

Ohtani won his fourth MVP award this month, shortly after he helped the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title. He returned to the mound this season after not pitching in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In the postseason, he had arguably the best game in major league history, striking out 10 batters and hitting three homers as the Dodgers completed a four-game NL Championship Series sweep of Milwaukee.

Ohtani did not specify in his post whether he plans to pitch for Japan in the WBC, which begins on March 5.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.