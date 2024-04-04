Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Giants Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Ohtani hits first home run for Dodgers in 5-4 win over Giants

2 Comments
By KYLE GLASER
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo drive in the seventh inning in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night that finished a three-game sweep.

Playing his ninth game for his new team, Ohtani pulled a 93.2 mph sinker from left-hander Taylor Rogers on the upper, outer portion of the strike zone into the right-center field pavilion. The ball left his bat at 105.6 mph and landed 430 feet from the plate, where it was picked up by a fan.

The home run came in the 41st plate appearance for the two-time MVP, who left the Los Angeles Angels after last season as a free agent and agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani’s home run, the 172nd of his major league career, put the Dodgers ahead 5-3. The two-way star is limited to hitting this year following elbow surgery in September and entered in a 3-for-20 slide. He also singled and scored in the second inning, and he is hitting .270 with four RBIs.

Tyler Glasnow (2-0) retired 15 of his first 18 batters before faltering in the sixth. He gave up three runs and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Joe Kelly pitched the seventh and Daniel Hudson the eighth before Dinelson Lamet finished the five-hitter by striking out two in a perfect ninth for his first professional save.

Miguel Rojas also homered and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who won their fourth straight game and improved to 7-2.

Jorge Solerand Patrick Bailey hit a solo home runs for the Giants, who have lost four straight and dropped to 2-5. San Francisco has dropped 14 of its last 19 against the Dodgers.

Kyle Harrison (1-1) gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in five innings.

After Bailey's home run tied the score in the third, Will Smith hit an RBI double in the bottom half and scored on Teoscar Hernández's single for a 3-1 lead.

The media are absolutely obsessed with this guy.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

No mention of the…um… issues that might be affecting his concentration.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

