 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX All-Star Game Baseball
National League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, flips his bat as he hits a three-run home in the third inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
baseball

Ohtani hits 3-run homer for National League in All-Star Game

0 Comments
By RONALD BLUM
ARLINGTON, Texas

Shohei Ohtani put the National League ahead in the All-Star Game, hitting a three-run homer in the third inning off Boston's Tanner Houck on Tuesday night.

Ohtani walked in the first inning against Baltimore's Corbin Burnes, then came to the plate in the third after Jurickson Profar singled leading off and Ketel Marte reached on a 109.5 mph hit that deflected off second baseman Marcus Semien.

Houck fell behind 2-0 in the count and Ohtani drove a splitter over the middle of the plate 400 feet into the right-field seats for his first All-Star home run.

He became the first Los Angeles Dodgers player to homer in an All-Star Game since Mike Piazza off Cleveland's Charles Nagy in 1996 at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium.

A four-time All-Star playing 11 days after his 30th birthday, Ohtani was with the NL for the first time after leaving the Los Angeles Angels to sign a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani was the first two-way All-Star for three straight years through 2023 and got the win in the 2021 game at Denver's Coors Field when he retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He is not pitching this season following elbow surgery last September.

Ohtani is hitting .316 with an NL-high 29 homers, 69 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for the Dodgers.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog