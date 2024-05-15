 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Dodgers Giants Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
baseball

Ohtani hits solo home run, RBI double as Dodgers pound Giants 10-2

By JANIE McCAULEY
SAN FRANCISCO

Shohei Ohtani had a solo home run and an RBI double among his three hits, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani's 12th homer highlighted a four-run fourth that was capped by Gavin Lux's RBI triple. Teoscar Hernández doubled home a run and Max Muncy hit a sacrifice fly in the inning, backing Gavin Stone (4-1). Hernández later contributed a two-run triple.

Will Smith hit an RBI single in the fifth in the Dodgers' sixth straight victory in the series dating to last year. Los Angeles has won 14 of 17 at Oracle Park and 10 of 12 overall against the Giants since being swept at home from June 16-18, 2023.

Heliot Ramos hit an RBI single in the sixth for the Giants, but the Dodgers added on in the seventh when Mookie Betts tripled and scored on Ohtani's double.

Miguel Rojas added an RBI double in the ninth for the Dodgers.

Stone allowed one run and five hits over six innings to win his second consecutive start and fourth straight decision.

Giants starter Keaton Winn (3-6) allowed five runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander gave way to Randy Rodriguez with two aboard and no outs in the fifth.

Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner and manager Bob Melvin came out to the mound to check on the rookie right-hander, who lost his third straight start.

