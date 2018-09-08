Ohtani homers again as Angels beat White Sox 5-2

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani homered for the third straight game after learning he will probably need Tommy John surgery, launching a three-run shot to cap the Los Angeles Angels' four-run third inning in a 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Shut down as a pitcher because of the right elbow problem, Ohtani, 24, hit his 19th homer of the season to break a tie with Kenji Johjima for the most by a Japanese rookie in the majors.

Ohtani, in the lineup as the designated hitter, has four homers in his last three games. Before the game against the White Sox, Ohtani said he plans to finish the season as the DH and hasn't decided yet if he'll have Tommy John surgery.

Andrelton Simmons added a solo shot in the seventh, and Felix Pena pitched seven strong innings to help the Angels win for the third time in their last four. Pena (2-4) allowed two runs while scattering seven hits and walking none. The righty fanned six.

Ohtani maintains he'll be able to return next season as a DH, even though he might not be able to throw again until 2020.

"Nothing's set right now," Ohtani said through a translator. "I have a few options out there. I'm still trying to look into every option. And I will end up making a decision hopefully sometime toward the end of the season."

The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action. Ohtani, who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, later hit two home runs that night in Texas.

"Swinging doesn't affect my elbow in any way," Ohtani said. "I feel like I'm progressing as a hitter right now. I'm getting as many experiences as I can while the games count."

Ohtani entered Friday hitting .287 with 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, he's 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.

He was diagnosed with a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament after a start on June 6. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and an injection of stem cells, he was hitting again in early July, and returned to the mound with a start last Sunday at Houston.

Ohtani lasted only 2 1/3 innings against the Astros, and he had a drastic drop in velocity during the game. He had been scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday, but never did after reporting that his elbow was sore. The medical staff then decided that he should get the new MRI in Texas.

ASTROS 6, RED SOX 3

Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as Houston won its sixth straight game, beating Boston in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Red Sox, with the best record in the majors, had won three in row.

Boston starter David Price had allowed just one hit and retired 14 in a row when he went into the seventh with a 2-0 lead. He left after Alex Bregman's double and a walk and, after Ryan Brasier took over, the Astros scored three times. J.D. Martinez tied it with a single for his second RBI of the game.

Houston scored three times in the eighth. Correa put the AL Central leaders ahead, a wild pitch by Joe Kelly (4-2) scored another run and Tyler White added an RBI single.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) got two outs and Roberto Osuna posted his 14th save.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 20th home run for Boston.

PHILLIES 4, METS 3

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and Philadelphia beat New York.

Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies, who began the day trailing Atlanta by 3 1/2 games in the NL East. The first-place Braves played later at Arizona.

Nola (16-4) struck out eight over seven innings to match Washington ace Max Scherzer for the National League lead in wins. Those two are in a tight race with Mets star Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young Award, and Nola helped his cause with deGrom sitting in the opposite dugout.

The right-hander walked one and gave up three hits, including Dominic Smith's tying homer in the seventh. Hoskins connected off Tyler Bashlor (0-3), leading off the eighth for his 28th home run.

Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect inning and Tommy Hunter got three straight outs for his fourth save as Philadelphia's bullpen made quick work of the Mets at the end.

RAYS 14, ORIOLES 2

Blake Snell tied the major league victory lead with his 18th, Nick Ciuffo and Kevin Kiermaier hit early three-run homers and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

Snell (18-5) matched Cleveland's Corey Kluber for the major league lead, after allowing two runs, five hits and striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings.

Tommy Pham had a fifth-inning solo homer and Ji-Man Choi hit a grand slam in the sixth to help the Rays run their home winning streak to nine. Tampa Bay has won 14 of 17 overall.

Baltimore dropped to 41-100, the third 100-loss season since the team relocated from St. Louis following the 1953 season. Dylan Bundy (7-14) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 2, 11 INNINGS

Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 11th after AL MVP contender Jose Ramirez grounded out with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, allowing Toronto to beat Cleveland.

Pillar's second career walkoff home run came off right-hander Adam Cimber (3-6). It was Pillar's 12th homer of the season. Pillar had reached third base with two outs in the ninth, but Neil Ramirez sent the game to extra innings by getting Richard Urena to fly out.

Yan Gomes hit a solo home run for the Indians, who entered with a magic number of seven to clinch their third straight AL Central title. Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the 11th, but Danny Barnes (3-2) relieved Jake Petricka and got Ramirez to ground out to second base.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco matched a season best by striking out 14 over eight innings.

BREWERS 4, GIANTS 2

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to lead Milwaukee past San Francisco.

Aguilar sent a low, 0-1 pitch from Tony Watson into the gap in right-center field to score Curtis Granderson and Eric Thames. Hunter Strickland (3-5) started the seventh and walked the pinch-hitters. Watson took over one out later.

The Brewers pushed their wild-card lead to 1 1/2 games over St. Louis.

Josh Hader (5-1) worked two innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win. Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth, and Jeremy Jeffress handled the ninth, earning his ninth save.

TIGERS 5, CARDINALS 3

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit over St. Louis.

The Tigers won their third in a row. Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot.

Rookie Victor Reyes singled off Jordan Hicks (3-4) with one out and Candelario followed with a drive into the Tigers' bullpen in left. Detroit closer Shane Greene (3-6) worked a scoreless ninth.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jordan Luplow hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and Pittsburgh rallied past Miami.

Kevin Kramer drove in his first career run with a two-out single in the seventh that made it 3-3. Luplow then squared up a 1-2 offering from reliever Tayron Guerrero (1-3) for his third homer. Kramer got his first major league hit earlier in the game while making his first big league start.

Richard Rodriguez (4-2) pitched scoreless inning. Felipe Vazquez worked the ninth for his 31st save.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run home run to put Miami ahead in the sixth, his 11th. He also doubled and finished 3 for 4.

