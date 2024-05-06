 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Braves Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Ohtani homers twice as Dodgers sweep Braves with 5-1 win

0 Comments
By KYLE GLASER
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

Ohtani launched a hanging curveball from Braves started Max Fried 412 feet over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the first inning. He added a pair of singles in the third and the sixth before leading off the eighth inning with a 464-foot blast off reliever A.J. Minter deep into the left center field bleachers.

“He just keeps doing things that we haven’t seen before,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s deep. People don’t hit the ball out there, whether you’re left-handed or right-handed.”

It was Ohtani’s first multihomer game with the Dodgers and the 17th of his career. His four hits also tied a career high. He is now tied for the major league lead with 10 home runs this season.

“I just feel like we’re overall playing really well,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “So that’s really helping me have quality at-bats. Just feeling good overall.”

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run homer and James Paxton took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Dodgers. Paxton (4-0) finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, five hits and one run allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to remain unbeaten on the season.

Paxton retired 16 of his first 18 batters to open the game and delivered his longest start since June 30 with Boston.

“I felt great,” Paxton said. “I finally felt some rhythm out there. I’ve been working hard between games here trying to figure it out. Just feels good to make some progress.”

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who have lost five of their last six. Fried (2-1) pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and four runs, walked three and struck out seven.

The Braves have scored three runs or less in six of their last eight games. They didn’t advance a runner past first base until Ozuna’s homer in the seventh.

“We’re in a little bit of an offensive rut, that’s all there is to it,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s one of those things where if we only go through it one time this year, we’ll be lucky.”

Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Dodgers in his first appearance since the 2022 postseason. Michael Grove retired the side in order in the ninth to wrap up the sweep.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel