Dodgers Padres Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
baseball

Ohtani leaves late in Dodgers' win over Padres with back tightness

SAN DIEGO

Los Angeles Dodgers star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left after his fourth at-bat in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night with what manager Dave Roberts said was back tightness.

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk, grounding out to the pitcher in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández in the ninth.

“His back tightened up,” Roberts said. "So it was one of those things where I got word before his fourth at-bat his back tightened up. So, being up 5-0, we didn’t want to push it. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow.”

While Roberts said his concern was “minimal,” but was “more leaning” toward having Ohtani sit out Sunday as a precautionary measure.

“Things could change, but most likely, we'll probably give him the day off,” Roberts said.

Ohtani, who signed 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers last December, has been one of the best hitters in the majors this season. The two-time AL MVP leads baseball with a 1.090 OPS and is hitting .352, which ranks only behind Cleveland's Steven Kwan (.353). Ohtani also has 11 home runs and 27 RBIs, which both are among the league leaders.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

