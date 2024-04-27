 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2024, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
baseball

Ohtani responds to Toronto boos by hitting 7th homer as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 12-2

By IAN HARRISON
TORONTO

Shohei Ohtani responded to boos from the Toronto crowd by hitting his seventh home run, Max Muncy and Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games with a 12-2 rout of the Blue Jays on Friday night.

Smith had four hits and three RBIs as the Dodgers won in their first trip to Canada since 2016.

Muncy's fifth homer of the season was a three-run shot off Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-4) that highlighted the Dodgers' six-run third inning.

Smith hit a solo homer off righty Trevor Richards in the fourth, his second of the season.

Dodgers right-hander Gavin Stone (2-1) allowed one and two hits over a career-high seven innings, earning his second win in three starts.

Blue Jays infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitched the ninth inning and allowed one of the Dodgers' 19 hits in the game.

Some in the crowd of 39,688 booed Ohtani when he was introduced prior to the game and before each of his at-bats. Unfazed, the slugger homered on the third pitch he saw from Bassitt in the first inning.

Ohtani met with Toronto in free agency last winter, visiting the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

In early December, rumors swirled that the two-time AL MVP was aboard a private jet to Toronto, ready to sign with the Blue Jays. Ohtani was not on the flight, and his $700-million deal with the Dodgers was announced the following day.

On Friday, Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a walk with two runs scored. He went 0 for 4 in Thursday’s win at Washington, ending a nine-game hitting streak.

Mookie Betts had two hits and an RBI, and Freddie Freeman reached base twice and drove in a run.

Left-hander Nick Ramirez pitched the final two innings for Los Angeles.

Catcher Danny Jansen homered for Toronto, his first for the slumping Blue Jays, who saw their losing streak reach four games.

Bassitt lost his second straight outing, allowing nine hits and a season-worst seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

