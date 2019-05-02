Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Shohei Ohtani says he's ready to play when Angels allow it

ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani is disappointed he won't return to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup this week.

The AL Rookie of the Year said Wednesday he's ready to play whenever the team allows it.

Ohtani had Tommy John surgery Oct 1, and he is currently taking the final rehab steps for his return. Although he won't travel with the Angels for their series in Monterrey, Mexico, this weekend, he could be ready to play when the Angels visit Detroit on Tuesday.

Ohtani made six plate appearances in a simulated game Wednesday. He has made roughly 31 plate appearances against live pitching in recent days.

Manager Brad Ausmus says the Angels want Ohtani to get about 40 plate appearances before he makes his season debut.

