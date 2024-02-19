Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Ohtani won't play in Dodgers' spring training opener; stays away from live batting practice

0 Comments
By LARRY LAGE
LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani did not participate in live batting practice Sunday, and his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut is on hold.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who is coming back from elbow surgery, will not play in Thursday's opener against the San Diego Padres. The two-time MVP signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent in December.

Roberts, though, has been encouraged by Ohtani's progress physically.

“He's a lot further along than I think any of us — maybe not named Shohei — would have expected,” Roberts said on Saturday. “He's worked really hard, very diligent in his work, so he's ahead of schedule.

"What that means as far as when he's going to play in a Cactus League game, I don't know that answer. But it just seems like every single day, he keeps better and feels real good.”

The two-time AL MVP won't pitch this season following right elbow surgery on Sept 19 but hopes to be ready as a hitter by the March 20 opener against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea. He hit .304 with 44 home runs last year with the Los Angeles Angels.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel