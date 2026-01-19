Shota Imanaga's return, Edward Cabrera's arrival, are keys to a formidable Cubs rotation in 2026

FILE - Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers during the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Oct. 6, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)

By MATT CARLSON

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is counting on a bounceback from Shota Imanaga and continued improvement from newcomer Edward Cabrera to round out what now looks like one of the deepest rotations in the majors.

“Shota Imanaga is critical to our success this year, absolutely critical," Counsell said at the Cubs annual fan convention on Saturday. “I think he’s in a really good spot to have a lot of success.”

Last fall, it looked like Imanaga, a 32-year-old left-hander from Japan, might be on his way out of Chicago after two seasons.

But he remains a key arm in what could be a formidable group of starters including Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton and Cabrera, a hard-throwing 27-year-old right-hander acquired via trade from Miami on Jan. 7.

“We see Edward as a pitcher who's just ready to take off,” Counsell said. "He's off to a great start in his career and lot of big things ahead. We have to figure out how to get him to the next place."

Cabrera, with a fastball at triple-digit velocities and a changeup at more than 95 mph, was 8-7 with 3.53 ERA last season for the Marlins.

Chicago holdovers Colin Rea and Javier Assad also can start. Justin Steele is coming back from left elbow surger y last April.

Imanaga burst into the majors with the Cubs in 2024 following eight seasons in Japan’s top league. He went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA and was named an All-Star as a 30-year-old rookie.

Imanaga strained his left hamstring last season covering first base in a loss at Milwaukee on May 4. He returned on June 26, went 5-2 in his next seven starts and looked like he was back on track.

Then Imanaga struggled in August and September, going 1-4 to close out the regular season at 9-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was grooving home run pitches at pivotal times and finished allowing 31 homers, tied for fourth highest in the majors.

Chicago, at 92-70, returned to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Horton was sidelined with a rib injury after a solid rookie season. Imanaga was still shaky.

The lefty was tagged with a loss — and another homer — in Game 2 of a wild-card series against San Diego, although the Cubs won the set 2-1 to advance to face Milwaukee. In Game 2 of the NLDS series with the Brewers, Imanaga was hit hard again, getting only eight outs while allowing four runs and two more homers in a 7-3 defeat.

Imanaga became eligible for free agency when the Cubs declined an option to keep his contract by guaranteeing $57 million for the 2026-28 seasons. He turned down a $15.25 million option, but was one of a record four players who accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offers in November from their former teams, removing themselves from the free-agent market.

“I think Shota, just kind of leaving ... and kind of signing back, I think he’s in a really good spot to have a lot of success,” Counsell said. “When the league beats you as a competitor, you learn a lot about yourself, and I think Shota is going to learn a lot about himself.”

Imanaga didn’t attend the convention, but Boyd, Taillon, Horton, Rea and Cabrera were on stage to talk to fans about the team’s pitching outlook.

Horton, Chicago’s 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), said he’s fully mended. The 24-year-old right-hander went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA as a rookie before getting hurt.

“I’m ready to get going,” Horton said. “I’m superexcited for this group. Good recipe for success.”

A marquee addition to Chicago’s roster is an All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, who signed a $175 million, five-year contract with the Cubs this week.

Jed Hoyer, the Cubs president of baseball operations, has said his team might not be done dealing. Counsell’s wish list includes added depth.

Although Counsell said he hasn’t’ started penciling in lineups yet, he maintains the Cubs starting position players form one the major’s best groups, both at the plate in the field.

With the addition of Bregman, Matt Shaw, who came on as a rookie at third last season, will move into a utility role that Counsell said will include outfield assignments. But Counsell wants more talent — and his team to stay healthy.

“We’ve got a really stable nine to 10 guys that we want to play a lot, right?” Counsell said. “But if you take two of those guys out or you take three of those guys out, everything looks a lot different.

“And frankly there’s a big dropoff. So keeping them in the lineup is of the utmost importance.”

