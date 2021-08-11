Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kei Nishikori withdrew from the ATP Toronto Masters on Wednesday with a shoulder injury Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

Shoulder injury sidelines Nishikori at ATP Toronto event

0 Comments
TORONTO

Japan's Kei Nishikori withdrew from the ATP Toronto Masters on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, handing a walkover to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a second-round match.

Asia's top men's player was fresh off a semifinal last week in Washington, his deepest run in any event since January 2019, and had defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening-round match.

"I'm disappointed to announce that I have decided to withdraw from my match today," Nishikori said. "The right shoulder is very sore after a long stretch of tennis and I do not want to risk further injury.

"I will now spend my focus on getting healthy and back on court again."

Nishikori, ranked 55th, has had his injury troubles over the past few seasons, missing the last half of the 2018 campaign.

He reached the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, taking his first victory over a top-10 foe since 2018 by beating Andrey Rublev, before losing in his home-nation event to top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Nishikori, 31, had taken the bronze medal in singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Nishikori made his deepest Grand Slam run at the U.S. Open in 2014, losing the US Open final to Marin Cilic, and is set to return to the New York hardcourts when the year's final major tournament begins August 30.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog