Manchester City's David Silva, right, celebrates scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke City and Manchester City at the Bet 365 Stadium in Stoke on Trent, England, Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Silva double earns title-chasing Man City 2-0 win at Stoke

STOKE, England

David Silva finished off two sumptuous moves to guide Manchester City to a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Stoke on Monday, leaving the English Premier League leader two victories away from clinching the title.

There's a growing possibility that City, which is 16 points clear, could wrap up a third league title in seven years by beating fierce rival Manchester United in the derby on April 7. The prospect would arise if City and second-place United both win their next game, against Everton and Swansea respectively.

Silva side-footed home a cross from fit-again winger Raheem Sterling to give City a 10th-minute lead against a team that is next to last in the standings.

City dominated thereafter and Sterling won back possession to start the move that led to the second goal. Gabriel Jesus looped the ball across the box for Silva to hook in a finish in the 50th.

Silva took his tally of league goals to eight in a season that has been disrupted for the playmaker while he makes regular trips back to his native Spain because his prematurely born son is receiving medical attention.

He was there last week, with City manager Pep Guardiola allowing Silva to miss the second leg of its Champions League last-16 matchup against Basel.

Sterling was influential on his return to the team after missing five games because of injury, and he should have capped his display with a goal of his own.

Running clean through in the 80th minute, Sterling delayed his attempt to round Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland. He finally did so, but Stoke's defense recovered by then.

While City is off for some warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi amid a two-week break from league play, Stoke resumes its bid to escape relegation with a home game against Everton on Saturday.

