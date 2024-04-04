Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fireworks erupt over the Alexander Stadium during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022 Photo: AFP
sports

Singapore rules out playing host in new blow to Commonwealth Games

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Singapore on Wednesday joined Malaysia in ruling out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, further plunging the future of the multi-sport event into doubt.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been scrambling to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of soaring costs.

Malaysia emerged as a possible replacement but turned down the opportunity last month because of the cost, despite the offer of a £100 million ($126 million) sweetener from the CGF.

The financial support is available to any prospective host.

"Commonwealth Games Singapore and Sport Singapore have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games," the two sports bodies said in a joint statement, giving no more detail.

Victoria's sudden pullout, and the lack of an obvious alternative, have raised doubts over the future of the Games, which take place every four years with most of the competing teams drawn from former British colonies.

The Games were last hosted in 2022 by the city of Birmingham in England.

The CGF hopes that the Games' perceived strengths of inclusivity and integration, with para sports mixed in with able-bodied events, will secure a host just two years out from the multi-sport event.

Katie Sadleir, the CEO of the CGF, has accepted time is pressing but says intensive efforts are under way.

"The process to determine a host for the 2026 Games is continuing at pace with interested Commonwealth Games Associations," she told AFP late last month.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog