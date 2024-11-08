 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Tennis Paris Masters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays France's Ugo Humbert in a third round match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
tennis

Sinner and Alcaraz placed in different groups for the ATP Finals

0 Comments
TURIN, Italy

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in Thursday’s draw. The earliest they could meet is the semifinals.

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The tournament for the year's top eight men's players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinals.

Sinner (Australian Open and U.S. Open) and Alcaraz (French Open and Wimbledon) split the year's four Grand Slam titles between them.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdrew on Tuesday citing an injury.

The groups are named for the first No. 1s in the ATP rankings: Nastase and Newcombe.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog