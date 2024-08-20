Sinner beats Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner bagged his fifth title of the season with victory over Frances Tiafoe at the Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner on Monday lifted his third ATP Masters trophy as the world number one beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to win the Cincinnati Open.

The Italian top seed bided his time in the first set before breaking the match open in the second.

Tiafoe, whose game faded after losing the first-set tiebreaker, still made an impression.

The American, who moves into the ranking top-20, saved three match points before Sinner claimed his 15th career title.

Cincinnati is the fifth trophy of 2024 for the 23-year-old Italian, who began the season with an Australian Open title.

"I'm happy, this was a very difficult week," the winner said. "It was tough mentally but I tried to do my best. Frances and I were both tired from the (Sunday) semifinals and there was a lot of tension.

"I'm just glad I kept my level in the important moments. I handled the situations on court well. There were many ups and downs, but that's normal. At the big moments of each match I played well."

Sinner heads to the August 26 start of the U.S. Open as a major favorite, standing more than 2,000 points clear of world number two Novak Djokovic.

Against Tiafoe, Sinner hit 29 winners, including 13 aces and broke the American twice from eight attempts.

"I'm really tired," Tiafoe told Sinner at the net afterwards. "I'm not used to playing so many matches like you big guys. Well-played."

The pair dueled for nearly an hour in the opening set, with the Italian acing 10 times on the way into a tiebreaker.

One crack in Tiafoe's defense was enough to hand Sinner two set point chances, with the first converted by the top seed for the early lead.

Tiafoe dropped serve to start the second as his reserves began to run dry, Sinner achieved a double break in a fifth game lasting for more than 10 minutes with seven deuces.

With a 4-1 lead, the Italian still had to fight, with Tiafoe saving three match points to climb to 5-2 before the top seed completed his work a game later.

Sinner is the youngest champion here since Andy Murray in 2008.

