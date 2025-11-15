Sinner completes perfect ATP Finals group stage by seeing off Shelton

tennis

By Terry DALEY

Jannik Sinner stayed well on course to defend his ATP Finals title on Friday after comfortably beating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and completing a perfect group stage.

Italian Sinner took one hour and 35 minutes to see off spirited Shelton who bowed out of his debut Finals in Turin without a win from his three matches in the Bjorn Borg Group.

Chants of Sinner's name rang out loudly around the Inapli Arena as delighted fans hailed their hero, who was all smiles despite losing the year-end world number spot to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the first semi-final on Saturday afternoon, when he will be red-hot favorite to reach his third final in as many years at the season-ending tournament.

He has never lost to De Minaur in 12 attempts, conceding just two sets to the Australian since his first match against him at the Next Gen Finals in 2019.

"The motivation's always there, we're in the semi-finals in Turin, it's the last tournament of the year, and that's enough motivation to win tomorrow," Sinner told reporters.

"I never underestimate my opponents... I have a lot to lose and he doesn't, so I need to be careful."

The 24-year-old hasn't dropped a set at the Finals since losing the 2023 final to Novak Djokovic and he hasn't even had to play his best tennis to rattle off wins against three of the best players on the planet.

Sinner started Friday's match by immediately breaking Shelton's serve and from there kept up the pressure without ever giving Shelton, the world number five, any chance of victory, smashing in second serves as fast as 190kph (118mph).

"Tough to finish out the season like this, 0-3 at the Finals. For me obviously a great year. A lot of positives," Shelton said.

"This will just make me work harder in the off-season, make me even more excited for the 2026 season. But yeah, it stings, for sure."

Sinner is on course for yet another final showdown against Alcaraz, who before Friday's match was handed the award for securing top spot in the men's rankings at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Alcaraz, who made sure he would end 2025 top of the pile by beating Sinner's countryman Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday night, has won four of his five meetings with Sinner this season, all have been in finals of top-level tournaments -- with two deciding Grand Slams.

Sinner came out on top at Wimbledon but was on the losing side of one of the greatest tennis matches ever played when he threw away a two-set lead in the French Open final in June.

"I'd be lying if I said that I was super happy about it, to be honest, but he deserves it because he's had an incredible season, he's won two slams and eight tournaments in total which is an enormous number," added Sinner.

"I'm happy for him, he's a great guy and he's got a great team around him."

The semi-final line-up will be completed later on Friday when Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime battle for the chance to finish second behind Sinner and set up a last-four clash with Alcaraz.

