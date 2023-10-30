Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jannik Sinner is a career-high fourth in the world Photo: APA/AFP
tennis

Sinner edges out Medvedev for Vienna title

0 Comments
VIENNA

Italy's Jannik Sinner won his fourth ATP title of the season on Sunday after beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 in the final in Vienna.

Sinner defeated Medvedev for the second time in three weeks, having also overcome the Russian in the Beijing final at the start of October.

Medvedev was attempting to retain the title he won last year in Austria but Sinner nudged ahead in the final set, taking his ninth break point of an 18-minute game for a 3-1 lead.

Former world number one Medvedev broke back the following game only to immediately again drop serve, allowing Sinner to close out victory in just over three hours.

"It took a lot of mental and physical stuff," said Sinner, who retrieved a break in the opening set and saved two set points before snatching the tie-break.

"I think we both served very well the first set. I managed somehow to get back on serve when he was a break up, because I felt like he was serving really good. I found a way in the first set."

Medvedev, who beat Sinner in the finals in Miami and Rotterdam earlier this year, hit back with a couple of breaks in the second set to force a decider.

"Second set, I felt like he was trying to get into the rally a little bit more and I was hustling a little bit," said Sinner.

The fourth-ranked Sinner raised his level in the final set, finally putting away Medvedev to capture his 10th career title.

"In the third set I tried to step up a little bit. I had a lot of break points, I couldn't use them and then at the end I used them so I'm very happy," said Sinner. "Obviously to finish the match, it was really a mental thing, but I'm very happy about how I managed today and very happy for another title."

Both players are in the draw for next week's Paris Masters. Sinner and Medvedev have already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog