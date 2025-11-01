 Japan Today
France Tennis Paris Masters
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Ben Shelton of the United States during a quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.((AP Photo/Michel Euler)
tennis

Sinner ousts Shelton and joins Auger-Aliassime, Bublik in Paris semifinals

PARIS

Jannik Sinner dismissed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time on Friday and move closer to regaining the world No. 1 ranking.

Sinner's seventh straight win over the American also extended his indoor winning streak to 24 dating to November 2023.

If Sinner takes the Paris title, his first Masters trophy of the year, he will return to No. 1 on Monday.

He next faces defending champion Alexander Zverev or 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev, who met late Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime ended wild card Valentin Vacherot’s impressive run in Paris by 6-2, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Vacherot had won his previous 10 Masters matches — including his first title in Shanghai this month — but Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for the Monegasque player as he advanced to his fourth Masters semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alexander Bublik after the Kazakh ousted sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 without dropping serve.

Bublik has won 30 of 37 matches since the French Open and four titles, and he's the first Kazakh to reach a Masters semifinal.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

