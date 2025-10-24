 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jannik Sinner at full stretch in Vienna Image: APA/AFP
tennis

Sinner reaches Vienna last eight

0 Comments
VIENNA

Jannik Sinner was made to work by Flavio Cobolli before the top seed mastered his fellow Italian to reach the quarterfinals in Vienna on Thursday.

Sinner dominated the first set 6-2 in the last 16 tie but then had to remain patient as Cobolli dug deep to clinch the second set 7-6 (7/4).

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner is playing in Austria after retiring with cramps earlier this month in his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor in the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner did not face a break point in the first set against Cobolli, but was unable to convert any of the four break opportunities he secured in the second.

"He is a great talent and a great competitor and we both played some great tennis at times," said world number two Sinner of his compatriot.

"I had some chances in the second but could not use them and that is tennis. I tried to stay in the moment and play with a great mentality and I am very happy with today's match," he added.

Sinner will face eighth seed Alexander Bublik in the quarters after the Kazakh downed Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2 in the last 16.

Second seed Alexander Zverev is also through to the last eight where he meets Tallon Griekspoor.

France's Corentin Moutet gained swift revenge on Daniil Medvedev.

The pair met in last Sunday's final in Almaty, with Medvedev prevailing.

Four days later Moutet emerged the winner over the Russian 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel