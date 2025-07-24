 Japan Today
Jannik Sinner won his first Wimbledon title despite serving a three-month ban for doping earlier in the year Image: AFP
tennis

Sinner reappoints coach he sacked in doping scandal

PARIS

World No.1 Jannik Sinner is teaming up once again with Umberto Ferrara, the fitness coach he sacked in the summer of 2024 after it was revealed that the Italian had tested positive for doping, his management team announced on Wednesday.

Since the revelation of Sinner's positive tests for the anabolic steroid clostebol, Sinner has constantly maintained his innocence, laying the blame squarely on his team.

Although he quickly dismissed Ferrara and his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, after the revelation of his positive tests, Sinner still described the former as an "excellent coach" on the sidelines of the ATP Finals in Turin in November 2024.

"Jannik Sinner has reappointed Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach with immediate effect," his new management team Avima announced in a brief statement.

"The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.

"Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level."

Doping authorities accepted that it was accidental and imposed a three-month ban which Sinner served following his victory in the Australian Open in January.

He returned in time for the French Open where he lost an epic final to Carlos Alcaraz before beating the Spaniard in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title earlier this month.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

