 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World number one Jannik Sinner of Italy advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Montreal Masters Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

Sinner steams into Montreal quarterfinals in ATP catch-up bid

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Top seed Jannik Sinner took his place in the ATP Montreal Masters quarterfinals on Saturday as organizers raced to get the event back on schedule.

Sinner posted a 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Canadian-born Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, advancing in 80 minutes in challenging, breezy conditions.

All play at the U.S. Open tuneup was wiped out on Friday by rain with some players -- Sinner included -- due to play twice on Saturday.

The event ends on Monday due to Paris Olympic scheduling.

World number one Sinner improved to 24-1 this season on hardcourt.

The 22-year-old Italian will bid for the semifinals later when he faces Andrey Rublev, a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Brandon Nakashima.

Rublev, seeded fifth, will play his ninth quarterfinal of the season as he seeks a 31st match victory of 2024.

He also completed a career matched set of quarterfinal matches at all nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

Sinner said that while playing twice in a day is difficult, he could only look as far ahead as his first match of the day.

"It felt like a good match but I knew I had to try and play one more time," Sinner said. "There's not much being happy afterwards... to recover is the most important thing.

"When you're a set and a break up, you want to try and win in straight sets. To get to the second match, you have to win the first one, even if it takes three or four hours."

Former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori extended his comeback story as he saved eight of 10 break points in a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Portugal's Nuno Borges, last month's Bastad champion, for a last-eight spot.

Delayed second-round matches were wrapped in early afternoon with recovering Hubert Hurkacz leading the way with his 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) fightback win over qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis, the fourth seed's first outing since knee surgery.

Poland's Hurkacz had not played since quitting injured in the Wimbledon second round and then heading home for a knee operation, with doctors telling him his season was over.

"I'm happy I'm able to compete and I wasn't that slow today," he said. "Since this was the first match since the surgery, it was a little bit unknown.

"I'm feeling quite decent. I spent a lot of last week in the gym."

Others into the third round were last week's Washington titleholder Sebastian Korda -- a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) winner over fellow American Taylor Fritz -- and France's Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-2.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel