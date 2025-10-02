 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts after winning a point Image: AFP
tennis

Sinner thrashes Tien to win China Open for 21st title

1 Comment
By Mary YANG
BEIJING

Jannik Sinner won the 21st title of his career by thrashing American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final on Wednesday.

The Italian lifted the trophy for the second time on Beijing's hard courts, having done so on his tournament debut in 2023, and is eyeing a return to world number one.

The 24-year-old's only loss on Beijing's centre Diamond Court has been to great rival and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won last year's final in three gripping sets.

"A very, very special place for me," said the victorious Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion and top seed this week.

Alcaraz was not defending his title in the Chinese capital and on Tuesday won the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Sinner broke immediately in the first set on the way to outclassing the 19-year-old Tien, who was in his first ATP final.

"Congrats to Jannik on a great week, another title, an honour to share the court with you today," he told the world number two afterwards.

The world no. 52 got a rare chance to break in the second game of the second set but Sinner quickly retook control, ending a one-sided match with 10 aces over the 1h 12min final.

Tien would have been Beijing's lowest-ranked champion in tournament history.

At 19 years and 9 months old, Tien would also have been the second-youngest American Tour champion since Andy Roddick in 2002.

As it was, he was never really in it, despite some flashes of his rich potential.

"You are showing throughout the whole season what a talent you are," Sinner said in the aftermath.

Sinner's emphatic win was his third title this season, after victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Sinner may now have a chance to snatch back the top ranking before the season ends after Alcaraz pulled out of the Shanghai Masters injured on Tuesday.

The Spaniard took the world number one ranking from Sinner when he defeated the Italian in the U.S. Open final.

Sinner will be the top seed in Shanghai, which began this week.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sinner and Alcaraz float to the top once more!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel