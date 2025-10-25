Sinner waltzes into Vienna semifinals

tennis

Top seed Jannik Sinner brushed aside Alexander Bublik to progress to the Vienna ATP semifinals on Friday.

Sinner made it three from three in Austria since retiring injured from the Shanghai Masters earlier this month with a 6-4, 6-4 win over the eighth-seeded Russian-born Kazakh.

Sinner, seeking his fourth title of 2025, will face third seed Alex de Minaur in the last four after the Australian beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in his last eight test.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner said: "It is a tough, tough matchup. I am very happy.

"I tried to return as many balls as possible, I felt he was serving great today. He is a very dangerous player but I tried to stay as solid as possible, so I am very happy."

