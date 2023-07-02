Newsletter Signup Register / Login
RUgby Six Nations SANZAAR New Competition
FILE - Ireland's Johnny Sexton, bottom center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Saturday, March 18, 2023. A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026. Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR say they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
rugby union

Six Nations and SANZAAR plan new biennial international rugby competition

0 Comments
DUBLIN

A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026.

Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR — the organization which includes South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina — said Saturday they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows.

It will feature all the Six Nations teams — England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales — and SANZAAR teams, with two further spaces reserved for invitational unions to join the southern hemisphere group.

Organizers said the competition would provide “a stronger narrative around the July and November windows” that would “excite players and bring new fans to the game.”

Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR will own and operate the competition, which will take place in alternating years, between British and Irish Lions tours and the Rugby World Cup.

The new competition will not affect the club calendar and organizers insisted players had been heavily involved in the process, amid growing concerns over burnout and calls for greater focus on rest and recovery periods between domestic and international commitments.

Alongside the new competition, World Rugby is set to also create a second-tier competition made up of teams from Europe and the rest of the world, which will eventually allow for promotion and relegation matches.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog