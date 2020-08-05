Six Nations tournament to resume in October

rugby union

Six Nations organizers on Wednesday confirmed the dates for the rescheduled matches to complete the 2020 tournament, which was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches for both the men and women's tournaments, which were suspended in March, will resume in October.

Ireland will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Oct 24, a week before the last round of the men's tournament involving all six teams on Oct 31.

England tops the standings with 13 points from four matches, ahead of France on points difference.

“In rescheduling these matches, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters has been at the forefront of our thinking," organizers said in a statement on Wednesday. “We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course."

The women's championship will be completed across three weekends. England also tops the women’s standings, eight points ahead of France, which has a game in hand.

Because of the travel restrictions currently in place preventing many teams to travel to Europe, organizers also confirmed their plans for an eight-team tournament in place of the men's Autumn tests that will involve the Six Nations teams and two other international teams, likely Japan and Fiji.

“We are currently finalizing match schedules, operational details including venues as well as commercial arrangements. Further announcements relating to this competition are expected to be made later this month," organizers said.

