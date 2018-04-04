Ulsan storm into Champions League last 16

Ulsan Hyundai's Junior Negrao (L) fights for the ball with Melbourne Victory's Leigh Broxham (R) during the AFC Champions League group stage match

soccer

South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai FC powered into the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League Wednesday with a 6-2 demolition of Melbourne Victory, who crashed out.

Ulsan joined the already qualified Shanghai SIPG in the knockout stages from Group F after the Australian side conceded a comical goal to open the floodgates.

Just 12 minutes had elapsed when Junior Negrao threw out a hopeful boot at a clearance from Melbourne goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas, who was mortified to see the ball ricochet back over his head from the Brazilian and into the empty net.

Lim Jong-eun got the second with a cool finish and Mislav Orsic thumped home a third before half-time to put the home side in complete control.

Kim Seung-jun made it 4-0 for Ulsan 10 minutes after the break and Junior bagged his second before a brief fightback from Melbourne.

The visitors scored twice in two minutes through Kenny Athiu and Kosta Barbarouses. But any fleeting hopes of an against-the-odds fightback were snuffed out when Orsic thumped in his second to make it 6-2.

Jeonbuk Motors, the 2016 Champions League winners, made it a great night for South Korean sides when they also clinched qualification with an assured 2-0 win at Japan's Kashiwa Reysol in Group E.

It was another Brazilian striker, Ricardo Lopes, who got Jeonbuk up and running with a scrambled finish in the 16th minute, and the hugely popular veteran striker Lee Dong-gook sealed the deal in the 77th minute.

The 38-year-old had been on the pitch for just 10 minutes when he sweetly struck a left-foot shot past Kazushige Kirihata to leave Kashiwa's qualification hopes dangling by a thread.

Kashiwa needed Hong Kong's Kitchee to defeat the big-spending Tianjin Quanjian in a later match to prevent the Chinese Super League side from clinching the second Group E place in the last 16 alongside Jeonbuk.

SIPG were playing the already eliminated Kawasaki Frontale in a later match, knowing victory would see the Chinese side secure top spot in Group F with a match to spare.

