sports

Skating body sets out criteria for transgender competitors

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Skating Union has detailed eligibility criteria for transgender athletes looking to take part in its events, following recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee.

Athletes transitioning from male to female will be unable to change their declaration for at least four years and will have to show their testosterone level in serum has been below a certain level for at least 12 months prior to their first competition.

“This policy is in place for the protection of women in sport and the promotion of the principles of fair competition,” the ISU said, adding its sole desire was to “guarantee fairness and safety within the sport.”

Skaters who transition from female to male can compete in the men’s category without restriction provided the ISU receives a written and signed declaration of their gender identity.

The IOC in 2015 drew up a set of recommendations for including transgender athletes. It will soon release a new “framework” for their eligibility, taking into account newer scientific studies and allowing individual sports to have their own updated policies.

The IOC has allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004 but none had done so openly until this year.

One of the most visible was Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman who competed in weightlifting for New Zealand.

