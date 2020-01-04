Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marius Lindvik at the jaw-dropping downtown Innsbruck Bergisel ski-jump venue Photo: AFP
ski jumping

Lindvik nails iconic Innsbruck Four Hills win

0 Comments
By Christof STACHE
INNSBRUCK, Austria

Norwegian outsider Marius Lindvik produced another mega-leap at the spectacular downtown Innsbruck ski-jump packed with holiday weekend crowds on Saturday three days after bursting onto the Four Hills map with a win at Garmisch.

Poland's Dawid Kubacki ran Lindvik a close second and took the overall Four Hills lead after this third of four legs with Monday's deciding leg scheduled for Bischofshofen, also in Austria.

Japan's defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi, who took a clean sweep last year, won the opening leg at Oberstdorf in Germany and is still in with a chance of the title.

On a grey day at the stadium on the Bergisel hill designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and which overlooks the Tyrolian city, Lindvik gave the 26,000 crowd something to cheer with his 133 meters qualifying effort.

"I hadn't really thought of the overall title," Lindvik told television after his victory was confirmed by just 1.3 points due to his superior technique

His first jump was accompanied by a clean landing and sent a ripple of approval through a knowing winter sports crowd.

Last Wednesday the 21-year-old posted a course record-equalling jump of 143.5 meters at Garmisch, meaning Saturday's leap confirms his star is rising as he sits second in the tight tournament standings.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog