Ski jumping legend Kobayashi looking for more glory at Winter Olympics

By Fred Varcoe

The Winter Olympic Games run from Feb 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, and Japan will be hoping to match, or even better, its performance in Beijing four years ago. In 2022, Japan ended up with three gold medals, seven silvers and eight bronzes, its highest Winter Games medal total ever.

One of those gold medals was won by Ryoyu Kobayashi in the men’s normal-hill ski jumping and the 29-year-old, who also took silver in the large-hill event, is a hot favorite to repeat this year.

Kobayashi isn’t just any old ski jumper; he is one of the all-time best. He has won 37 World Cup events, including two this season, and is already sixth on the all-time victory list. By comparison, Kazuyoshi Funaki, the star of the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, ended his career with just 15 World Cup victories. The record number of World Cup victories for male athletes is 53 by Austria’s Gregor Schlierenzauer, but the record for females is held by another Japanese star, Sara Takanashi, who has collected 63 wins.

In the 2018-19 season, Kobayashi dominated his sport, scoring 13 individual titles and winning all six major competitions: the World Cup overall title, the Ski Flying World Cup, the Four Hills Tournament, the Raw Air tournament, the Planica7 tournament, and Willingen Five tournament. He has won the prestigious Four Hills tournament three times, has the third-longest official jump ever (252 meters) and the longest ever jump of 291 meters, which remains an unofficial world record.

So the pressure is on, but Kobayashi is not putting pressure on himself. “Ski jumping is a tough sport,” he told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Monday. “There are ups and downs and the result depends on various conditions. So my goal is to fly high and create excitement at the venue and the medal will follow, and whatever happens naturally will dictate the color of the medal. That's how I feel going into the Olympics.”

He does, however, admit to nerves. “When I'm at the starting position, the starting point, I'm very nervous and I try not to think too much. I just try to envision a good start, a good jump and a good performance. My biggest opponent is myself and my own performance. If I can better my performance, the greater chance there is of getting a medal.”

Kobayashi says it’s important to maintain strength, fitness and consistency as much as having talent. Diet is also important and a good routine, but for him the secret is “to live to jump.” But he also has to deal with pressure to edge out his competition and to represent his country.

“The biggest pressure I feel is when I'm about to do my second jump after coming out on top in the first jump,” he said. “Just before that second jump, if I hear that the jumper who ranked second or third in the first jump flew longer and there's a lot of applause, that's when I feel nervous, but at the same time, that also makes me excited.”

Kobayashi may or may not get the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games in his home country. Sapporo was odds-on favorite to get the 2030 Games but withdrew from the bidding process due to scandals surrounding the 2020 Summer Olympic Games that were held in Tokyo in 2021.

“From an athlete's point of view, the fact that the bid was given up is something that's very regrettable,” Kobayashi said. “Hosting the Games in your own country would lead to many memorable scenes and, as an athlete, I would want to be part of such scenes. So it it's a little sad. As an athlete, I hope my own country will be able to host the Olympics again.”

Japan’s three gold medalists from 2022 in Beijing (snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, speedskater Miho Takagi and Kobayashi) are expected to anchor the team again. Other medal contenders include figure skater Kaori Sakamoto, who won bronze in 2022 and was world champion three years running from 2022 to 2024, and the pair of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, also world champions. Beijing silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama will carry Japan’s hopes for a medal in the men’s event.

Akito Watabe will lead Japan in the Nordic combined, while Ryusei Yamada and Sena Tomita are likely to be in a strong snowboarding team. For those who don’t know, the most exciting sport at any Olympics is short-track speedskating, but Japan has limited hopes in a sport dominated by South Korea, Canada and China. Shogo Miyata is currently ranked third in the 1,500 meters, which is only slightly less of a car crash on ice than the shorter short-track distances.

The nation’s eyes will be glued to the TV when Kobayashi tries to achieve his dream of winning both the normal-hill and large-hill events. The men’s normal-hill medal round will start around 4 a.m. Japan time on February 10, with the large-hill medal event around the same time on February 15.

