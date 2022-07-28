Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sara Takanashi speaks to reporters in Shibetsu, Hokkaido on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
ski jumping

Takanashi eager for strong Olympic return in 2026

TOKYO

Ski jumper Sara Takanashi vowed Thursday to return to the Winter Olympics strongly in Italy in 2026 after she and four other jumpers were controversially disqualified for suit violations during the mixed team event at February's Beijing Games.

Takanashi, the holder of a record 63 World Cup wins and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics individual bronze medalist, announced in June she will continue her career in the sport.

"I was thinking about ski jumping all the time and it felt like I shouldn't finish (my career) yet," said the 25-year-old at Shibetsu in Hokkaido, where a competition named after her was held for young children.

"I want to keep jumping with my love for ski jumping firmly at the core."

She was speaking to the media in Japan for the first time since the Beijing Games, where she came fourth in the individual event.

Takanashi, along with two jumpers from Norway and one each from Germany and Austria, had their jumps chalked off for suit violations that marred the mixed team event's Olympic debut.

Takanashi soon offered apologies to the team and fans, stating that her disqualification cost Japan an Olympic medal after her country finished fourth.

"I feel as though I can only digest what I did at the Olympics at another Olympics," she said. "I hope to come up with jumps that will help the Japan team."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

