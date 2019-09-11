S Korea formally asks IOC to ban 'rising sun' flag at Tokyo Olympics

South Korea has formally asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese "rising sun" flag at next year's Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of Japan's brutal wartime past and comparing it with the Nazi swastika.
South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Wednesday said it sent a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach expressing "deep disappointment and concern" over Japanese plans to allow the flag in stadiums and other facilities during the 2020 Olympics.
South Korean Olympic officials last month urged the local organizing committee to ban the flag, but Tokyo organizers responded by saying it was widely used in Japan, was not considered a political statement and "it is not viewed as a prohibited item."
The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many South Koreans, who still harbor animosity over Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The ministry said in its letter to Bach, it described the flag as an unmistakable political symbol that's embraced by Japanese rightwing protesters who vent anger toward Koreans and other foreigners. It said the flag recalls "historic scars and pain" for the people of South Korea, China and other Asian countries that experienced Japan's wartime military aggression, similar to how the (swastika) reminds Europeans of the nightmare of World War II."
The ministry said it also pointed out that FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, has banned the flag in international matches.
We "emphasized that the use of the rising sun flag during the Tokyo Olympics would be a direct violation of the Olympic spirit promoting world peace and love for humanity, and that the IOC should have the Tokyo organizing committee withdraw its (current) stance on the flag and prepare strict measures to prevent it from being brought to stadiums," the ministry said.
Tokyo's Olympic organizing committee didn't immediately react to South Korea's request to the IOC to ban the flag at the games.
Alex80
Sorry, but I would like if someone could explain me what is happening. Why isn't this flag illegal here in the West? It's perfectly legal. You can find it everywhere, as a decoration in t-shirts, jackets, etc. After 80 years, South Korea decided it's like Nazi Swastika, despite we know it was already used during the Edo period, so it wasn't born to celebrate Japanese imperialism, unlike Nazi Swastika. I don't like how South Koreans are rewriting history also for us Westerns. If the West will accept South Korean requests, I will start to doubt about ANYTHING, and I mean ANYTHING we have learned in the past decades in history classes, because they NEVER teached us that this flag was a Nazi symbol. This means only that the West is starting to pander to South Korea/China narratives, in this case well I could also think China version of the Tienanmen massacre is true, while the West version is fake, same for the narrative about Mao.
Alex80
The West should think about what it is doing, pandering to any Korean/Chinese narrative about Japan. This is starting to show Western double standards. So, China tells the truth about anything related to Japan, while her narrative is fake about any other thing that isn't convenient to Western interests?! It's the West itself that is starting to hurt its own credibility in this way.
TigersTokyoDome
The Koreans really are hypocritical. Remember all those unified flags at their Winter Olympics incorporating Takeshima? The Koreans just won't drop this proxy war.
I do agree that I don't like the use of this flag and it should be removed in modern day Japan. But the Koreans are the last people to complain about controversial flag waving at an Olympics.