S Korea seeks punishment for N Korea over World Cup qualifier

SEOUL, South Korea

The South Korean soccer association has requested that North Korea be punished for blocking rival fans and media from attending a World Cup qualifier between the countries at an empty stadium in Pyongyang.

The Seoul-based KFA says its letter to the Asian Football Confederation argues that the North failed to uphold rules requiring host nations to grant visas and entries for traveling supporters and media without discrimination.

The KFA did not share the actual letter with journalists.

North Korea in recent months has suspended virtually all cooperation with the South amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the United States, and ignored the South's calls for discussions on coverage ahead of Tuesday's game.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Pure comedy

1 ( +1 / -0 )

