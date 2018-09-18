Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Sloane Stephens loses in first round at Pan Pacific Open

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion also lost to the unseeded Croat in the first round at Wimbledon.

Also, seventh-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the second round by beating CoCo Vandeweghe 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while No. 8 Barbora Strycova defeated Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.

In other matches, Johanna Konta defeated Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0, and Alison Riske beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player at the tournament and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round.

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye and plays Wednesday against Dominika Cibulkova.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK