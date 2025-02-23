Slot wary of Premier League dangers despite big Man City win

Liverpool opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said the depth of quality in the Premier League means his side can take nothing for granted despite opening up an 11-point lead with a 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

Second-placed Arsenal have a game in hand on the leaders, but Slot's men took a giant stride towards a record-equalling 20th English top flight title thanks to their first league win at the Etihad Stadium for a decade.

City have dominated English soccer during Pep Guardiola's time in charge, including an unprecedented run of four consecutive titles in the past four seasons.

However, they have been a diminished force this season and now find themselves 20 points behind Liverpool down in fourth.

"If you play away at the Etihad, if you win there, it's always a big win, no matter what the league table looks like," said Slot.

The traveling Liverpool support sang "we are going to win the league" as City ran out of ideas in their forlorn pursuit of a way back into the game after Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai struck in the first half.

Slot, though, remains cautious after suffering a shock FA Cup exit to second-tier Plymouth Argyle earlier this month and being pushed all the way by relegation-threatened Wolves in a 2-1 win last weekend.

"The fans can sing whatever they want, I think they've been singing it quite long already. But we know as a team how hard we have to work for every single win," added Slot. "So in every other league, having a lead like this would be very comfortable, except for this one, because this league, every single game gives you a lot of challenges.

"Even Plymouth Argyle gave us a lot of challenges."

City's defense of their title was realistically ended long ago when Guardiola's men suffered a miserable run of one win in 13 games between October and December.

After a chastening Champions League exit to Real Madrid in midweek, City were far more competitive against the Premier League champions-elect.

The home side enjoyed 66 percent possession and had 16 shots on goal to Liverpool's eight.

But City were missing the talismanic presence of Erling Haaland through injury, while Liverpool could rely on Salah for inspiration in the final third.

"I think (Jeremy) Doku and Savinho played an incredible game and got to the by-line a lot but then just from there we missed the magic," said Guardiola.

"We played really good so I have no regrets. The chances in the final third, when we want to shoot and cross, for the amount we arrived there, we did not create much."

City have by Guardiola's own admission looked an aging team at times in their fall from grace this season.

But the Catalan coach saw signs of rejuvenation as three of his January signings, Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez and Abdukodir Khusanov, started along with the likes of Doku, Savinho, Rico Lewis and Phil Foden.

"I saw a bright future. Other than Kevin (De Bruyne) and Nathan (Ake), they are the future of this club in the next years, with others who will come in future windows."

NEWCASTLE 4, NOTTINGHAM FOREST 3

Newcastle blew Nottingham Forest away with four goals in 11 minutes as Alexander Isak's double inspired a vital 4-3 win in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Eddie Howe's side recovered from Callum Hudson-Odoi's early opener to run riot with a first half goal spree at St James' Park on Sunday.

Lewis Miley bagged Newcastle's equaliser, sparking an astonishing spell of dominance as Jacob Murphy put the hosts ahead.

Isak netted twice in less than two minutes to reach 50 Premier League goals and leave Forest in tatters.

The Sweden striker has 19 league goals this season, taking him level with Manchester City's Erling Haaland in second place behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in this season's scoring chart.

Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates scored for Forest in the second half, but it was too late for an incredible escape act.

After three defeats in their previous four league games, fifth-placed Newcastle are back in the hunt to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.

The Magpies are behind fourth-placed Manchester City on goal difference, with third-placed Forest just three points above them.

"I'm trying to control my thoughts and stay positive. We won the game and that's what we needed to do," Howe said.

"It was a great performance in the first half, then a couple of frailties showed in terms of defending set plays.

"We can reflect on that. There are things we can do better. We pride ourselves on getting the details right."

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo added: "In the first half I didn't recognise our team. In the second half we were much better.

"We made mistakes. It was two totally different halves. We started well and then they just rolled over us."

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made his first league start since early December in place of Martin Dubravka.

But Pope was partially at fault as Newcastle gifted Forest the lead in sloppy style after just six minutes

Jacob Murphy lost the ball in his own half as Hudson-Odoi pressured the Newcastle midfielder into conceding possession.

Hudson-Odoi wasn't closed down quickly enough by Dan Burn and the winger unloaded a powerful low drive that caught Pope out of position as it flashed into the net.

Miley ensured Newcastle's strong response to that early setback was rewarded in the 23rd minute.

With Forest's usually rock-solid defense slow to react, Miley had time to control Lewis Hall's pass inside the penalty area and drill his shot through a sea of legs past unsighted keeper Matz Sels.

Murphy made amends for his earlier mistake to put Howe's team ahead two minutes after Miley's equaliser.

Hall's driving run was the catalyst as the defender took Isak's return pass and hit a deflected cross that looped over Sels for Murphy to bundle home from virtually on the goal-line.

Newcastle were firing on all cylinders and they struck again in the 33rd minute.

Ola Aina used his arm to block Hall's cross, conceding a penalty that Isak dispatched past Sels with an audacious lofted effort that left the keeper sprawled on his back as he tried in vain to claw it out.

Forest had no answer to Newcastle's intensity and it was no surprise when they conceded a fourth just 60 seconds later.

Joe Willock raced unchecked through the Forest midfield and slipped his pass to Isak, whose shot from 12 yards took a deflection on its way past the wrong-footed Sels.

Newcastle eased up in the second half and Milenkovic reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute, flicking Chris Wood's cross past Pope from close-range.

When Yates steered home in the 90th minute, a nervous hush descended on St James' Park, but Newcastle held on by their fingernails.

© 2025 AFP