Britain knocks out defending champion Canada to advance to BJK Cup semifinals against Slovakia

Katie Boulter, of Britain, celebrates after her victory against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals at Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

tennis

Britain kept alive its hopes of winning the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time by defeating defending champion Canada in Sunday's quarterfinals in Malaga.

Katie Boulter clinched the 2-0 victory with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez after Emma Raducanu defeated Rebecca Marino 6-0, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie.

Four-time finalist Britain is yet to win the title. Canada clinched its first title last year.

Britain next faces Slovakia in the semifinals.

Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory against Australia to reach the last four.

Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win counting singles and doubles.

Slovakia had beaten the U.S. — the competition's most successful nation — in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

Iga Swiatek's Poland, seeking its first title, will face Italy in the other semifinal.

Italy lost last year’s final to Canada.

