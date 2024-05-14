Slovakia upsets U.S. in OT at ice hockey worlds; Finland eases past Norway

Slovakian players celebrate at the end of the preliminary round match between United States and Slovakia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ice hockey

Slovakia upset the United States 5-4 when Milos Kelemen scored with 1:04 left in overtime at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The Americans were handed their second loss in three games.

Libor Hudacek, Simon Nemec and Patrik Koch also scored for the Slovaks and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 39 shots in Group B in Ostrava.

Down 4-1, the Americans made a three-goal comeback within 12:06 of the third period to force overtime.

Shane Pinto scored the second for the Americans between the pads of Hlavaj, Brady Tkachuk added an unassisted goal on a solo effort, and Luke Hughes scored with a snap shot with 3:22 left.

Kelemen with his first goal and Hudacek gave the Slovaks a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Matt Boldy reduced the advantage to 2-1 on a rebound but Simon Nemec scored for Slovakia with a slap shot and Patrik Koch added the four goal 8:47 into the frame. They prompted U.S. coach John Hynes to substitute goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic with Trey Augustine.

Nedeljkovic allowed four goals from 16 shots. Augustine made eight saves.

The U.S. lost to Sweden 5-2 in its opening game and beat last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1.

Sweden has also routed Germany 6-1. Andre Burakovsky scored and added two assists and star defenseman Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist.

Sweden is the only team in Group B with a perfect record of three wins in regulation from three.

Switzerland prevailed against the Czech Republic 2-1 in a shootout for a third win in Group A. Kevin Fiala gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead and converted the decisive shootout goal.

Matej Stransky tied it for the Czechs, who were defeated for the first time.

Earlier, Oliver Kapanen and Arttu Hyry scored two each for Finland to ease past Norway 4-1 for their second win in three games in Group A.

Following his hat trick in Sunday’s 8-0 rout of Britain, Kapanen tops the goal scoring table with five.

Norway remained without a point.

