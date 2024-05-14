 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds
Slovakian players celebrate at the end of the preliminary round match between United States and Slovakia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
ice hockey

Slovakia upsets U.S. in OT at ice hockey worlds; Finland eases past Norway

0 Comments
PRAGUE

Slovakia upset the United States 5-4 when Milos Kelemen scored with 1:04 left in overtime at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The Americans were handed their second loss in three games.

Libor Hudacek, Simon Nemec and Patrik Koch also scored for the Slovaks and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 39 shots in Group B in Ostrava.

Down 4-1, the Americans made a three-goal comeback within 12:06 of the third period to force overtime.

Shane Pinto scored the second for the Americans between the pads of Hlavaj, Brady Tkachuk added an unassisted goal on a solo effort, and Luke Hughes scored with a snap shot with 3:22 left.

Kelemen with his first goal and Hudacek gave the Slovaks a 2-0 lead in the opening period.

Matt Boldy reduced the advantage to 2-1 on a rebound but Simon Nemec scored for Slovakia with a slap shot and Patrik Koch added the four goal 8:47 into the frame. They prompted U.S. coach John Hynes to substitute goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic with Trey Augustine.

Nedeljkovic allowed four goals from 16 shots. Augustine made eight saves.

The U.S. lost to Sweden 5-2 in its opening game and beat last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1.

Sweden has also routed Germany 6-1. Andre Burakovsky scored and added two assists and star defenseman Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist.

Sweden is the only team in Group B with a perfect record of three wins in regulation from three.

Switzerland prevailed against the Czech Republic 2-1 in a shootout for a third win in Group A. Kevin Fiala gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead and converted the decisive shootout goal.

Matej Stransky tied it for the Czechs, who were defeated for the first time.

Earlier, Oliver Kapanen and Arttu Hyry scored two each for Finland to ease past Norway 4-1 for their second win in three games in Group A.

Following his hat trick in Sunday’s 8-0 rout of Britain, Kapanen tops the goal scoring table with five.

Norway remained without a point.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel