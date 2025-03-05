Smith says 'positives' for Australia despite Champions Trophy exit

Australia captain Steve Smith (C) took an inexperienced team to the semi-finals

By Faisal KAMAL

Australia captain Steve Smith on Tuesday said his team's inexperienced bowlers would be "better for the exposure" after slipping to a Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by India on Tuesday.

The reigning world champions lost by four wickets in Dubai as they failed to defend a below-par total of 264 all out.

India achieved victory with 11 balls to spare despite fast bowler Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking two wickets each.

Australia were without their frontline pace trio for the tournament, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined by injuries and Mitchell Starc out due to personal reasons.

All-rounder Cooper Connolly replaced Matthew Short, who missed the semi-final through injury, while leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha was brought into the team for just his fourth ODI appearance.

Virat Kohli's 84 and an unbeaten 42 by KL Rahul gave India a measure of revenge against Australia for their 2023 World Cup final defeat in Ahmedabad.

"I think we've got pretty good records in big games in ICC events and I thought the guys turned up and did a really good job," Smith told reporters.

"It's obviously a bit of inexperience in our team, particularly our bowling attack. Some new guys there who I thought did a really good job as well. They're going to be better for the exposure to a big event and playing against world-class players like the ones we came up against today and throughout the tournament. So, plenty of positives to take from it."

India will face South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday in Dubai, with Rohit Sharma's team playing all their matches at the venue after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan for the eight-nation event.

Lahore was the alternative venue for the final had India missed out.

India have been criticized for their one-venue advantage where they have been unbeaten in four matches, but Smith played down any concerns.

"Yeah, look, I'm not buying into it," Smith said. "I think it is what it is. India obviously played some really good cricket here.

"The surface kind of suits their style with the spinners that they've got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that. They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory."

Smith top-scored with 73 and Alex Carey made 61 but regular wickets pegged Australia back every time they looked like getting to a score beyond 300.

"I think we had our opportunities throughout to post something up above 300," said Smith. "We were probably just that one wicket down too many at a few stages throughout the innings. If we extended one of those partnerships a little bit we're probably getting up 290-300 and we're putting a bit of pressure on the scoreboard."

