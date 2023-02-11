Hirano, Ono win snowboarding halfpipe World Cup titles

Japan's Mitsuki Ono competes during the women's World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday night.

Japan's Ruka Hirano and Mitsuki Ono both won their third straight snowboarding halfpipe World Cup events Friday, wrapping up the season by respectively claiming their maiden men's and women's overall titles.

The two Beijing Winter Olympians finished the season strongly. The 20-year-old Hirano scored 88.50 points for his fifth career World Cup win. The 18-year-old Ono tallied 89.75 for her third victory.

Japan's Ruka Hirano, center, celebrates his victory, next to second-place Valentino Guseli, left, of Australia, and third-place Shuichiro Shigeno, of Japan, on the podium following the men's World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday. Photo: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP

Australia's Valentino Guseli was runner-up to Hirano with 82.00, while Japan's 17-year-old Shuichiro Shigeno scored 81.75 for his first podium finish.

Hirano topped the men's season standings with 314 points, comfortably ahead of Guseli, who was second with 246.

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking scored 86.00 to finish second behind Ono on Friday, followed by Switzerland's Berenice Wicki with 72.50.

Ono also won the overall title by a sizable margin, with 360 points to Hosking's 237.

