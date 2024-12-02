 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Hiroto Ogiwara of Japan celebrates on the podium after winning the men's Snowboard Big Air final during the FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Cup 2025, at Shougang Park in Beijing, on Sunday. Image: AP/Andy Wong
snowboarding

Ogiwara wins Beijing big air for 2nd World Cup victory

BEIJING

Japan's Hiroto Ogiwara won his second big air World Cup competition and his first since the start of the previous season on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored 169.50 points at Beijing's Shougang Park for his first win on the circuit since last season's opening big air. Italy's Ian Matteoli was second and China's Yang Wenlong third.

"I was able to get good results with a focus more on accuracy than difficulty," Ogiwara said.

Japan's Taiga Hasegawa, who won the men's season opener in Switzerland in October, finished ninth among the 10 finalists.

Compatriot Mari Fukada, who also triumphed in Switzerland, was runner-up with 176.75 to Great Britain's Mia Brookes' 179.75 in Sunday's eight-women final, with Anna Gasser of Austria third. Five finalists were Japanese.

