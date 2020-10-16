11 founding clubs named for Japan's 1st women's pro soccer league

soccer

Japan's first professional women's soccer league, the WE League, announced Thursday the 11 founding clubs selected to take part in its inaugural season starting next September.

The Japan Football Association had initially targeted between six and 10 teams to form the WE League but expanded the number after 17 clubs applied for membership.

The WE League will supersede the amateur Nadeshiko League as the top flight of Japanese women's soccer.

The Nadeshiko League will effectively become the second tier, but there will be no relegation from the WE League for the foreseeable future.

The 11 clubs are headlined by powerhouses Nippon TV Beleza, winners of the last five Nadeshiko League titles, Urawa Reds and INAC Kobe Leonessa.

Mynavi Sendai, JEF United Chiba, Nojima Stella Kanagawa Sagamihara and Albirex Niigata will also join from the Nadeshiko League. Chifure AS Elfen Saitama and AC Nagano Parceiro will join from the Nadeshiko League's second division.

Omiya Ardija and Sanfrecce Hiroshima will complete the maiden WE League lineup with their newly founded women's sides.

The WE League established entry criteria including for clubs to have at least 15 professional players under contract, a stadium with capacity greater than 5,000 and women accounting for at least half of club employees within three years.

"All 11 clubs had their strong points," WE League Chairwoman Kikuko Okajima said in an online press conference, citing financial strength, stadiums and geography among the reasons for selection.

The number of clubs will be increased from the second season onward. Several companies have been informally confirmed as sponsors for the league, with 40 million yen ($380,000) to be annually distributed to each club.

The WE League is in discussions over broadcasting rights with companies including streaming service provider DAZN, which broadcasts the men's J.League.

